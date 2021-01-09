Jammu and Kashmir records 122 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 1,22,425 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 1,909 with two more fatalities in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 64 were from Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division of the UT, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 47 cases followed by 25 in Srinagar district.

While six districts — Anantnag, Shopian, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch and Ramban — did not report any fresh cases, 12 other districts had new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,094 in the UT, while 1,18,422 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported two COVID-19 deaths — both from Jammu division — in the last 24 hours.