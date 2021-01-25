Jammu and Kashmir records 64 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 64 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 1,24,083, while no new death has been reported, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 25 were reported from Jammu division and 39 from Kashmir, they said, adding Jammu district reported the highest 23 cases followed by 22 in Srinagar district.

Bandipora, Kulgam, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Reasi districts did not report any new case, an official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,084, while 1,21,070 patients have recovered so far, the officials said, adding the death toll was 1,929.