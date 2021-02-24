Health, Latest News
Jammu and Kashmir records 74 new COVID-19 cases

While eight districts did not report any fresh case, nine districts had cases in single digits.
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 74 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 1,26,093, even as no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 20 were from the Jammu division and 54 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 19 cases followed by 14 in Baramulla district and 11 in Udhampur district.

The number of active has risen to 771 in the Union Territory, while 1,23,367 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the disease is 1,955 as no fresh death was reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours, they added.

