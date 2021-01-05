Jammu and Kashmir reports 137 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 137 new COVID-19 cases, while six deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 1,21,923 and the death toll to 1,897, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 71 were from Jammu division and 66 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest with 49 cases followed by 22 in Srinagar district.

While five districts — Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Shopian and Reasi — did not report any fresh cases, 11 other districts had fresh cases in single digits.

Besides Jammu and Srinagar, Ganderbal and Pulwama were the only districts to report more than 10 cases in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,600 in the UT, while 1,17,426 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported six COVID-19 deaths — five from Jammu division and one from Kashmir valley — in the last 24 hours.