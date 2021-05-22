Ladakh, Latest News
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 2:57 PM

Jammu-based fuel tankers' union alleges 'harassment' by Ladakh admin, threatens to snap supplies to UT

Singh claimed that presently "over three dozen Jammu based fuel tank drivers are in forceful isolation in Ladakh".
A Jammu-based association of tanker drivers involved in transportation of petroleum products into Ladakh have alleged “harassment and humiliation” by the civil administration in the union territory “in the name of COVID-19 protocols”.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Oil & LPG Tank Truck Drivers and Cleaners Union, the premier representative body of fuel carrying vehicles drivers, said that the drivers carrying petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel supplies to Ladakh “are deliberately harassed by authorities in Ladakh for reasons best known to them”.

As per the union President, Ranjit Singh Raina, there had been no positive action against the harassment of the drivers by the UT administration despite repeated telephonic prayers by the union.

Raina alleged that the drivers “are forcefully put to quarantine where they are not provided adequate daily needs and proper hygiene facilities”.

He said the “forceful” quarantine of the drivers continues notwithstanding the “guidelines of the union government that the drivers and crew of vehicles carrying essential supplies not be subject to harassment and they be provided a free passage”.

Union spokesperson, S Harasis Singh claimed that they receive 5 to 10 telephone calls from drivers and cleaners daily wherein they complain about “misbehavior, humiliation and harassment by civil administration of Ladakh”.

The union members said in case their genuine demands are not considered, they may be compelled to take “difficult decisions regarding continuation of fuel supplies to Ladakh region”.

