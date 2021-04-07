Health, Latest News
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 6:26 PM

Jammu college closed after 23 students, seven staffers test COVID-19 positive

Tikkoo said they have decided to close the institution for proper sanitization “for several days”.
Representational Image (GK File Photo)

At least 30 Covid-19 infections were detected among staffers and students at Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College, Canal Road in Jammu district during a mass sampling drive on Wednesday prompting the administration to close the institution.

The 30 cases comprise seven staffers and 23 students who tested positive out of 420 samples tested in total, Principal of the college, Ravinder Kumar Tikkoo told Greater Kashmir.

Tikkoo said they have decided to close the institution for proper sanitization “for several days”.

Besides, the infected students and staffers, none of whom was symptomatic as per Tikkoo, have been advised to self-isolate and convey their close contacts to get them tested for COVID-19, he added.

