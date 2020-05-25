Jammu, Latest News
UPDATED: May 25, 2020, 11:18 AM

Jammu lawyer, 63, dies of Covid-19, J&K toll rises to 22

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in J&K has gone up to 22 after a sexagenarian lawyer died at a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Monday.

Dr Ravinder Ratanpal, Medical Superintendent ASCOMS Sidhra, told news agency GNS that the samples of the 63-year-old lawyer, a resident of Trikuta Nagar, tested positive after his death at the hospital.

The samples, he said, were taken few days ago and they were found positive for Covid-19. The patient had comorbities and died yesterday, added Dr Ratanpal.

He said that the body is being handed over to the family after completion of all formalities under Covid-19 management.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the Coronavirus has mounted to three in Jammu division and overall 22 in J&K.

