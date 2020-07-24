Jammu resident dies of COVID-19, J&K toll now 287

A 58-year-old man died due to covid-19 in Jammu on Friday, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 287.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the man was admitted at the isolation ward of GMC Jammu on 22 July. “ He expired at 10:15 am today. His body has been shifted to a mortuary,” said the official, adding that the deceased was an assistant sub-inspector of police.

With this death, the number of people who have succumbed to the virus today has reached two. Earlier, a 65-year-old Anantnag resident died of COVID-19.

So far 266 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu division.