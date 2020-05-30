Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 12:08 PM

Jammu resident found hanging from tree in south Kashmir's Kulgam

An official said the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary medico legal formalities.
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 12:08 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Nipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday morning.

Witnesses told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a man, identified as Ravinder Singh, son of Deva Singh (32) of Jiger Simbli Paryal Jammu, was found hanging from a tree near Alpine Petrol Pump at Nipora.

Trending News
File Pic

Kulgam gunfight: Two Hizb militants killed, operation over

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Pic

NC pays tributes to Hakeem Habibullah

An official said the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary medico legal formalities.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said they are investigating the incident.

Related News