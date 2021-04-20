Kashmir, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal ,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 12:59 PM

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after fresh landslide in Ramban

Due to the road blockade, hundreds of Jammu bound trucks released late night Monday from Qazigund have been stuck on the highway between Ramban and Ramsoo areas, an official said.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that the landslide hit the road at around 4.30 am this morning adding the restoration work is going on. [ GK Photo]
Traffic on the Jammu -Srinagar highway was suspended after a landslide hit the road near cafeteria mode Ramban in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the landslide hit the road at around 4.30 am this morning adding the restoration work is going on. 

The road clearance will take 2 to 3 more hours, they said. 

Due to the road blockade, hundreds of Jammu bound trucks released late night Monday from Qazigund have been stuck on the highway between Ramban and Ramsoo areas, an official said. 

Besides, the scheduled passenger traffic for today from Jammu to Srinagar has also been stopped at Nagrota and Udhampur, he added.

DSPT NHW Ramban, Parul Bhardwaj said restoration work might take till 2 pm as more debris is coming down on the road given the hilly terrain.

