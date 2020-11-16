Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 1:25 PM

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic

"The weather conditions across J&K will remain mostly dry till November 23."
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 1:25 PM
Vehicles stranded near Jawahar tunnel on Srinagar - Jammu highway on Monday. GK Photo
Vehicles stranded near Jawahar tunnel on Srinagar – Jammu highway on Monday. GK Photo

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to shooting stones triggered by rains at Ramban, which is 150 kilometres from Jammu,” officials said.

During the last two days the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall while the plains received rainfall bringing down the temperature substantially.

Trending News
Representational Image

BJP attacks Congress over Gupkar Alliance, targets Rahul Gandhi

Representational Photo

J&K launches relief drive for workers to tide over Covid crisis

Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed with the season's first major snowfall on Monday.

Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receive season's first major snowfall

“The wet weather conditions prevailing in J&K over the last few days will end from Monday onwards,” Director Meteorological centre Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told IANS. He said the weather conditions across J&K will remain mostly dry till November 23.

The Jammu Srinagar highway is the life line for Kashmir Valley and an important surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Tagged in ,
Related News