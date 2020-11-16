Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to shooting stones triggered by rains at Ramban, which is 150 kilometres from Jammu,” officials said.

During the last two days the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall while the plains received rainfall bringing down the temperature substantially.

“The wet weather conditions prevailing in J&K over the last few days will end from Monday onwards,” Director Meteorological centre Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told IANS. He said the weather conditions across J&K will remain mostly dry till November 23.

The Jammu Srinagar highway is the life line for Kashmir Valley and an important surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.