Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow: Admin

Over 4000 vehicles are still stranded at several places along the highway.
The blockade of national highway has resulted in surging the prices of various essentials in the valley. [File Photo]
The blockade of national highway has resulted in surging the prices of various essentials in the valley. [File Photo]

The authorities on Wednesday said that the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, shall remain closed for traffic tomorrow as well due to the accumulation of snow around Jawahar Tunnel and landslides at several places.

“On January 7, no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa in view of snow accumulation around the Jawahar Tunnel, landslides/shooting stones/mudslides at Samroli, Dalwas, Cafeteria Morh, Sitaram Passi, Bai Nallah, Digdol Army Camp, Magerkot, Gangroo, Salad,” a traffic department official told news agency GNS.

Over 4000 vehicles are still stranded at several places along the highway, reports said.

Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch districts, also remained closed today. Srinagar-Leh highway has been officially closed on the orders of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on December 30.

