UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 6:13 PM

Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed tomorrow

“In case the weather improves at night then the decision will be taken tomorrow after assessing the road condition,” the official said.
Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with rest of the world, will remain closed for traffic on Saturday, officials said. 

The strategic thoroughfare was closed on Friday due to weekly maintenance works. 

“On March 13, no vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department for few days/landslides/shooting stones at several places and continuous raining on highway,” a traffic department official said.

“In case the weather improves at night then the decision will be taken tomorrow after assessing the road condition,” the official added. 

Meanwhile, Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch districts, was closed due to snow accumulation.

