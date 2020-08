Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked on Tuesday after fresh landslides in Batote area of Ramban district.

An official said that the highway was blocked after rains triggered landslides around 5am today in Dalwas area.

He said that a portion of the highway was damaged due to the landslide.

DSPT NHW Ramban, Ajay Anand said the restoration will take time as a portion of the highway was washed away at Dalwas.