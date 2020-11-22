Jammu University starts ten days trekking expedition to Bhadarwah valley

In a bid to promote winter tourism post COVID-19 and to bring J&K’s Bhaderwah valley on the map of international trekking destination, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu kick started ten days ‘Visit to hidden Glaciers of Bhadarwah’ trekking expedition on Sunday.

The expedition in which 40 trekkers from Jammu University and its affiliated colleges besides 10 staff members and professional trekkers are participating was flagged off from Bhadarwah Campus early morning by Director Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba.

“The hiking and trekking expedition to the glaciers is primarily aimed at promoting adventure and winter tourism simultaneously besides to make Bhadarwah valley an International trekking destination,” Baba said.

“We have launched ‘Visit to hidden Glaciers’, an initiative to attract adventure enthusiasts to let them explore the virgin mountains of Jammu and Kashmir and to make destinations like Bhadarwah an all season attraction for the tourists,” he said.

“After exploring Markha valley of Ladakh last year, this year we are on a 10 days hiking and trekking expedition as this valley possess ample scope for adventure enthusiast and can be developed as a major attraction for adventure lovers in the winters as well,” Baba said adding, “All the 50 trekkers have been asked to share a ‘Visit to hidden Glaciers of Bhadarwah’ experience on their social media handles.”

The participating students who are going to explore the glaciers of Bhadarwah in the lap of mighty Ashapati, said that the initiative Jammu University came as a blessing in disguise at this juncture in view of Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions.

“We are very excited to see the mighty Ashapati Glacier and snow filled Kailash mountain range from the valley. We hope our visit to the glaciers will turn out to be the most exciting and adventurous one,” said Ikhlaq Ahmed Malik, a trekker from Jammu University.

“During the ten days, the trekkers will explore different locations in and around Bhadarwah and Jai including Ashapati Glacier, Guldanda, Bheja, Khanni Top, Thanthera, Basak Challa, Hanga, Mathola, Jai Gathi and Bash Dhar,” said Aarif Khateeb, External Relation Officer Bhadarwah campus.

He further informed that the contingent consists of 40 students from University of Jammu, Bhadarwah Campus, beside different GDCs including Bhadarwah, Kilhotran, Kotranka, Ramnagar, R.S Pura, Thanamandi, Kalakote, Bishnah, Kathua, Reasiand GDC Mishriwala, along with 10 staff members.