Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 2:20 PM

Jammu wing of High Court closed for two days after some officials test COVID-19 positive

"No person except the sanitization workers will be permitted entry into the High Court premises on 16th and 17th of September" the order said.
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s Jammu wing has been closed for two days after some officials tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Registry has informed that yesterday some officials in the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir have tested COVID-19
positive. As per the SOPs issued by the Government access to the High Court Premises in Jammu Wing of the High Court has to remain closed for two days for sanitization purpose,” reads an order issued by Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

“No person except the sanitization workers will be permitted entry into the High Court premises on 16th and 17th of September” the order said.

According to the order, the urgent cases listed on 16 and 17 September in Jammu Wing of the High Court shall be taken up for consideration on 18 September.

“Dates in other matters will be given by the concerned Bench Secretary and will be posted on the website of the High Court of J&K on 18th September, 2020” the order said.

