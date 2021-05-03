India, Latest News
Javadekar slams Congress on World Press Freedom Day

"It was only during emergency days when this freedom was muzzled by Congress. Long live Press Freedom," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the Constitution has given freedom of the press as part of fundamental rights and it was only during Emergency when it was “muzzled” by the Congress.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as the World Press Freedom Day.

“Indian Constitution has given freedom of the press as part of fundamental rights. We cherish it!” Javadekar tweeted.

“It was only during emergency days when this freedom was muzzled by Congress. Long live Press Freedom,” he said, using the hashtag ‘WorldPressFreedomDay’.

