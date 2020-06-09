Kashmir, Latest News
Javed Iqbal Wani appointed as judge of common high court for J&K, Ladakh

Prominent lawyer Javed Iqbal Wani was on Tuesday appointed as a judge of common high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

An order issued by the union ministry of justice read: “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the constitution of India, the president is pleased to appoint Shri Javed Iqbal Wani to be a judge of common high court for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and union territory of Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office.”

