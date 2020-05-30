Jawahar Nagar gurdwara burglary: police say CCTV footage obtained, suspects being tracked down

Police in Srinagar on Saturday said that they have obtained the CCTV footage and are tracking down the suspects behind burglary at a gurdwara in Jawahar Nagar area of the city.

“In the intervening night of 29/30 -05-20, burglars have broken into Gurdwara Jawahar Nagar and decamped with some cash after making their way into Gurudwara through a window. They have broken open a wooden safe in the Gurdwara and looted some cash,” said a police spokesman.

He said the main Currency Vault (Iron Safe) could not be opened by the burglars and is intact.

“One mahant and a watcher were stationed at the gurdwara during the night. In this regard a case FIR No 42 of 2020 stands registered in PS Rajbagh,” said the spokesman.

SP South Sajad Ahmad-JKPS along with SDPO Sadder Dr. Azhar Rashid-JKPS and SHO Rajbagh Insp. Sameer Ahmad visited the spot immediately along with FSL Team and dog Squad, he added.

“FSL has been called and evidences like finger prints and foot prints have been obtained. Further all entry and exit routes to the Gurdwara are being searched for evidences,” said the spokesman.

“CCTV footage has been obtained and other corroborating CCTV footages are being obtained around the area. Suspects in the case are being tracked down by the investigating team in a very professional manner.”