JCO among three army soldiers injured in Kulgam gunfight

A Junior Commissioned officer (JCO) was among three soldiers injured in an ongoing encounter in Arrah area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that in an ongoing firefight three soldiers including a JCO recieved minor injuries in the firefight. The injured have been evacuated to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

One militant was also killed in initial exchange of fire, said a police official.

Pertinently, 120 militants have been killed so far this year in the Valley.