A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of army suffered cardiac arrest on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

They said that the JCO, Kuldeep Kumar of 278 field Artillery Regiment, attached with 10 Assam, suffered cardiac arrest in Bandi chechian sector. The body was shifted to district hospital Poonch for postmortem, they said.

Station House Officer, Police Station Poonch, S D Singh confirmed the death of the JCO, reported GNS.