Jammu, Latest News
SUMIT BHARGAV, JAVED IQBAL
Rajouri / Mendhar,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 10:28 PM

JCO injured as Indo-Pak armies trade fire exchange along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Dozens of mines explode as bush fire rages in Balakote
Representational Image
Representational Image

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Indian army was injured during a heavy exchange of gunfire along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts whereas dozens of anti-personnel mines exploded due to bushfires in Balakote sector of Poonch.

Officials said that on Wednesday morning, Pakistani army violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling on Line of Control in Sunderbani sector and exchange of fire lasted till late evening hours.

“A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of army got injured in the shelling and was evacuated to army hospital where he is under treatment,” said an official.

Similarly in Mankote and Mendhar sector areas on LoC in Mendhar sub division of Poonch, ceasefire violation started on Wednesday evening at around 07 PM and heavy shelling was going on when last reports poured in. 

Meanwhile, dozens of anti-personnel landmines exploded on Line of Control in Balakote area of Mendhar sub division due to bushfires.

