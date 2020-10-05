JCO killed in cross-border firing in J&K's Rajouri

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was killed as Pakistani army on Monday evening resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that on Monday evening at around 06:30 PM, Pak army violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on Line of Control in Baba Khori, Kalsiyan areas of Nowshera sector.

Besides LoC locations of the army, civilian habitations including Baba Khori, Namb, Kadali, Sair, Makri, Ghanya and others were targeted by the Pakistan army.

An army JCO identified as Subedar Sukhdev was injured in shelling and succumbed later on, officials added.

Army’s Jammu based spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said that Pak army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling and Indian army is retaliating effectively.