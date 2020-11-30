Kashmir, Latest News
JeM militant associate held in north Kashmir's Kupwara

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 30, 2020, 1:13 PM
Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Dragmulla area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior police official told news agency GNS that police arrested a militant associate of JeM at a checkpoint along with one Chinese grenade and Rs 3 5 lakh.

“He had come from Sopore along with money to purchase weapons,” the official said.

A case has been lodged under FIR no. 333/2020 US 3/4 Explosive sub act, 13, 38, 40 ULAP act in Police Station Kupwara, the official added.

However, official sources identified the apprehended militant associate as Sahil Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Babgund Handwara.

