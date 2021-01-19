JeM militant, associate held in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday claimed to have busted a JeM militant module in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district by arresting a recently recruited militant and a militant associate.

An official spokesperson told KNO that a recent JeM recruit, Ayaaz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a resident of Shirpora Bala was apprehended at a checkpoint by Anantnag Police along with Army’s 1st RR unit and one Chinese Pistol, one magazine and 7 live rounds were recovered from him.

He further said that another militant associate namely Rayees Ahmad Mir, son Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Chandhara Pampore of JeM outfit was apprehended by the forces at Mehendi Kadal following inputs that militants are planning to lob grenade in Anantnag town.

A hand grenade was recovered from Mir’s possession as per police.

While a case FIR no 11 of 2021 under section 13, 16, 18, 20 UAPA and 7/25IA Act has been registered against Bhat at Police Station Anantnag, a case FIR No 12 of 2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at a the same police station against Mir.

A police spokesperson said that further investigation is going on into the cases.