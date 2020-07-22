Kashmir, Latest News
Budgam ,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 6:37 PM

JeM militant module busted in central Kashmir's Budgam, three arrested: Police

“incriminating material seized”
Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a militant module and arrested three militant associates from Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement to media, a spokesman said that the army’s 50 RR and 29 Bn CRPF arrested three militant associates from Chadoora area during a naka checking.

The militant associates have been identified as Javaid Ah Bhat son of Mohd Ismail resident of Pulwama, Ajaz Wani son of Rehman Wani
resident of Chitroo Dangerpora and Aqib Ganaie son of Zahoor Ahmad resident of Khansaib.

The spokesman further said that 40 rounds of AK 47, 02 Detonators and 03 JeM matrix sheets were recovered from their possession.

This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants of banned organsiation JeM, he claimed.

In this regard, a case FIR no 120/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in Police station Chadoora, and investigation taken up.

