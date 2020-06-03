Jitendra Singh asks J&K Govt to defer reopening of schools, collection of vehicle registration tax

Union Minister of State for development of north eastern region, Dr Jitendra Singh has asked the J&K government to defer plans for reopening of schools and collection of vehicle registration Tax.



The move comes days after the department of school education asked the school heads to put in place all precautionary measures as the Government “intends” to reopen the schools from mid-June.



“Have spoken to #JammuAndKashmir UT Government and suggested that decisions regarding 1) Vehicle Registeration Tax and 2) Reopening of schools may be deferred,” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.



Already, the school education department faced criticism from parents and other stakeholders for making plans to reopen the schools from mid-June.



“As a parent I will never send my children to school at this time as Covid-19 cases are on rise. It is not a matter of one academic year but it is matter of their physical and mental well-being,” said a parent.



Already, Supreme Court lawyer Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi who is also former Chairperson J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights to Lieutenant Governor had written to the J&K Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu to withdraw the circular issued on June 01 for reopening of schools so that the parents and students across J&K may heave a sigh of relief.