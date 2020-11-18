J&K: 14 booked for illegal mining in Jammu

The police have arrested 14 people including the owners of two stone crushing facilities for their alleged involvement in illegal mining on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Wednesday.

A police party of Pouni Chak post while on patrolling duty found that the owners of New B N stone crusher and JK stone crusher along with others were carrying out illegal mining work, they said.

Cases were registered against the accused — Chain Singh, Naiza Akhtar, Neeraj, Virender Gupta, Sunny, Shamsher Singh, Sham kumar, Jwala Mukhi, Romesh Kumar, Sanjay Jamwal, Kewal Kumar, Tarseem Lal, Ajay Kumar, Gopal Dass of Jammu respectively, they said.

The police have seized two stone crushers, three dumpers, and two excavators from the spot, they said.