Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 8:16 PM

JK: 3rd Covid-19 death in a day as Anantnag woman dies in Srinagar

This is the 4th Covid death in Kashmir since Sunday and third today.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 8:16 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported third Covid death in a day as a 75-year-old Cancer patient woman breathed her last at Chest Diseases hospital this evening, health officials said.

Nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC, Dr Saleem Khan told news agency KNO that a woman, aged 75, who was suffering from last stage thyroid cancer, and had tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed at CD hospital this evening.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

Students can appear in entrance test from home: LPU

ACB Jammu arrest Chairman Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

“She was shifted to CD hospital from SMHS after testing positive for the virus,” Dr Khan said, as per the report.

This is the 4th Covid death in Kashmir since Sunday and third today.

Related News