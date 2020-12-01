Kashmir, Latest News
J&K: 6.61 percent votes cast till 9 am in 2nd phase of DDC polls

43 constituencies have gone to polls in the second phase of DDC elections.
Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK
Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

A voting percentage of 6.61 was recorded till 9 am in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said a large number of people have come out to cast their votes “Long queues can be seen despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division,” he said.

43 constituencies have gone to polls in the second phase of DDC elections, including 25 constituencies in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

In Kashmir Division, Kupwara has voting percentage of 3.54%, Bandipora 15.56%, Baramulla 1.88%, Ganderbal 2.44%, Srinagar 8.33%, Budgam 2.09%, Pulwama 0.71%, Shopian 2.11%, Kulgam 1.89%, Anantnag 4.47% up to 9.00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division Kishtwar has voting percentage of 8.49%, Doda 9.08%, Ramban 6.39%, Reasi 10.90%, Udhampur 9.26%, Kathua 10.45%, Samba 17.27%, Jammu 9.80%, Rajouri 9.06% and Poonch 13.49% upto 9 am.

Kashmir division has polling percentage of 3.23% and Jammu division has 10.36% voter turnout. Overall, 6.61% voters have casted their votes upto 9 am.

