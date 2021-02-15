Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 6:57 PM

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

In an order, the General Administration Department (GAD) said the procedure for granting permission in favour of government employees for private visits to foreign countries has been prescribed clearly by the administration.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 6:57 PM

Taking a serious note of its employees visiting foreign countries in private capacity without prior permission, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed them to follow the rules strictly and threatened to take action against violators.

In an order, the General Administration Department (GAD) said the procedure for granting permission in favour of government employees for private visits to foreign countries has been prescribed clearly by the administration.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

It has been provided that the station permission for proceeding outside the country on private affairs shall be granted by the administrative department in the same manner as leave outside the country, the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi read.

Further, the order said the finance department in its circular on February 21, 2019 inter alia clarified that prior permission of the competent authority for leaving the station would be mandatory when a government employee intends to visit a foreign country in private capacity.

It has, however, been observed that the officers/officials of various departments are proceeding on foreign visits without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority, in violation of rules/norms, as a consequence of which such cases are recommended for post facto sanction thereby defeating the purpose of an elaborate set of instructions/guidelines notified on the subject. The matter has been viewed seriously by the authorities, the order said.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

The order impressed upon all the officers and officials working in various government departments, public sector undertaking, boards and commissions to strictly adhere to the instructions issued on the subject and not to undertake any foreign visit on private affairs without prior approval of the government.

Administrative secretaries, heads of departments shall take note of these instructions and take appropriate action against the defaulters and shall not process any case for post facto sanction, it said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News