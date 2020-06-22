J&K Apni Party inaugurates its Jammu office at Gandhi Nagar

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has inaugurated its office in Jammu opposite to the Government Hospital here today at Gandhi Nagar.

According to the press statement issued here, the JKAP’s Jammu office was inaugurated by former minister and senior leader, Ghulam Hassan Mir, former minister, Ajaz Ahmed Khan, former minister Manjit Singh, former minister, Dilawar Mir, former MLC Vijay Bakaya, Syed Asgar Ali, Vikram Malhotra, Namrata Sharma, Raqeeq Khan, Bodh Raj Bhagat, Amandeep Singh, Madan Chalotra, Sonu Verma, Vehbav Mattoo, Sanjeev Gandotra, Anuj Manhas, Jagmeet Singh, Kuldeep Wahi, Rajeev Gupta, Bipul Bali, Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, and other leaders of the party.

On this occasion, J&K Apni Party organised its first meeting with the leaders of Jammu division which was chaired by Ghulam Hassan Mir.

Speaking before the party leaders and workers, Mir insisted on the party leaders to work as uniting force to remove misunderstanding between the people of two regions.

“It is our resolve to end regional and communal politics in Jammu and Kashmir to bring people of both the regions close to each other and unite them. The JKAP will work as a bridge between the two regions for the prosperity of the J&K,” said former minister and senior leader, J&K Apni Party, Hassan Mir.

“We will do politics of unity among people in J&K to redress issues of public concern and bring prosperity in their lives. JKAP is a political party which has continuously been engaged in redressing issues of common masses whether it was SRO-202, regularization of daily wagers, student’s issues, traders of J&K, restoration of 4G internet services and other issues,” Mir said.

He said that “We will work as a bridge between Government and people who have rendered without representation in the ongoing covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Speaking on the occasion, former minister and senior leader, Ajaz Ahmed Khan said that “We have to work for the development in villages, remote areas, upliftment of marginal society, promotion of tourism in Jammu division, issues of farmer community be redressed and electricity bills should not be charged from the farmers and poor people during coronavirus period.”

Meanwhile, former Minister and senior leader, JKAP, Manjit Singh said that “People have pinned their hope towards JKAP because other political parties have played politics in regional division. We will represent all the sections of the society without any difference.”