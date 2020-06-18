J&K Apni Party strongly condemns China's violent act on LAC in Ladakh

Extending full support to the defense forces and Union Government in countering expansionist policy of China, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has strongly condemned Chinese Army’s illegal action in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Union Territory, where 20 soldiers including a Commanding Officer, were killed in a violent and treacherous attack.

In a joint statement, J&K Apni Party leaders have expressed their serious concern over the situation developed all along the Ladakh border with China where neighbouring country has intruded into the territory illegally and it is posing serious threat to the stability and peace of the region.

The J&K Apni Party leaders said “India is a peace loving country and has never tried to violate border agreements. The present situation has emerged in Ladakh because China is facing condemnation at home in failing to handle coronavirus spread. Hence, China has started mounting tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to divert attention from crises they are facing inside their country.”

“These tactics are a sheer violation to the agreements signed between India and China to establish peace on the LAC and resolve such border disputes with dialogues,” they said.

They said that “The entire country stands united at the time of crises, when the neighbouring country has staked claim over the land which belongs to India.”

Referring to the de-escalation efforts by India, the party statement said that China has unilaterally tried to change status of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley by encroaching upon the land belonging to India.

“They had agreed to leave the encroached land despite the fact that their army men attacked unarmed Indian soldiers who had gone there to hold dialogue ensuring implementation of the joint agreement. Violating the agreements, the Chinese army attacked the unarmed soldiers in an act of provocation,” they said.

The leaders said that “At this moment all of us should forget differences and stand united alongside the country to counter China’s incursion in Ladakh. We have sympathies with the bereaved family members of 20 soldiers including Commanding Officer who have lost their lives in defending the country. These brave hearts are sons of the country and the entire nation is proud of them.”

They appealed “We stand with any decision of the Government of India while dealing with the situation on LAC.”

Prominent among those who issued the statement include former minister Manjit Singh, former MLC Vijay Bakaya, former legislator Kamal Arora, Vikram Malhotra, Namrata Sharma, Vaibhav Mattoo, Bodh Raj, Madan Chalotra, Raqeeq Khan, Amandeep Singh and others.