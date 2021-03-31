J&K bank chairman R.K. Chhibber gets another six- months extension

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the term of Rajesh Kumar (R.K.) Chhibber as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Jammu & Kashmir Bank for another six months, effective from April 10, 2021.



“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Reserve Bank of India has extended the term of Mr. R. K. Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director of the Bank by a further period of six months with effect from 10th April, 2021 or till the appointment of MD & CEO, whichever is earlier,” said a top bank official.



Chhibber has served as Interim Chairman and MD of J&K bank from June 10, 2019, to October 9, 2019, and has been serving as the Chairman and MD of the bank under section 10BB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 since October 10, 2019.



Chhibber joined the services of the bank as Probationary Officer in1982, and has led the bank in different capacities – from managing business operations at branch and zonal offices – to the corporate level across the operational geography of the bank.