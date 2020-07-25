J&K Chief Secretary thanks Sarhad NGO founder for helping in return of stranded UT residents

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam has thanked the founder of Pune-based NGO, Sarhad, for his efforts in helping the return of stranded residents of the union territory from his area.

“I am writing to thank you for your efforts in helping the return of stranded residents of Jammu and Kashmir from your area,” Subrahmanyam said in a letter to Sanjay Nahar.

“Movement of stranded persons was a humongous exercise. This would not have been possible without the active support of citizens like you.”

Tens of thousands of residents of Jammu and Kashmir were stranded in different parts of India and outside following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.