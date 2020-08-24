Jammu, Latest News
J&K Civil Secretariat employees directed to deposit ID cards on transfer or retirement

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday directed its employees working in Civil Secretariat to deposit their identity cards in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Security) within the complex on transfer or retirement.

The direction was passed in a circular issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Diwedi.

“It has been observed that all the officers/officials working in the Civil Secretariat, J&K do not deposit their Identity Cards in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, (Security), Civil Secretariat on their transfer outside the Civil Secretariat or at the time of retirement.

“The matter has been considered and it has been felt that the failure to do so is fraught with serious consequences which may compromise the security of the Civil Secretariat,” Diwedi said in the circular.

He said it is, accordingly, impressed upon all the administrative secretaries to direct the officers/officials under their control to deposit their ID cards in the office of SSP, (Security), Civil Secretariat in the event of their transfer outside the secretariat or at the time of their retirement.

