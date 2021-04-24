Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 5:13 PM

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

"The centre government is solely responsible for the present crisis.... It has failed to take timely action," J&K Congress president G A Mir said.
File Photo of G A Mir
File Photo of G A Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Saturday asked party workers to help the needy and health authorities amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

He expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases and alleged that because of the failure of the central government, people are dying due to lack of oxygen and medicines in hospitals.

“The centre government is solely responsible for the present crisis…. It has failed to take timely action,” Mir said at a party function on National Panchayati Raj Day here.

Targeting the BJP government for its policies, including allowing export of oxygen and vaccines, the Congress leader said, “Hospitals in the country are facing acute shortage of oxygen, vaccines and other medicines as a result of which people are dying which is indicative of the serious mismanagement.”

Mir urged party cadres to help the needy people in the prevailing situation in their neighbourhood and render all sorts of assistance to the society and the health authorities.

On National Panchayati Raj Day, he said the credit for introducing three-tier panchayati raj system goes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress.

He accused the BJP of trying to take the credit for the three-tier system and said the people are not ignorant and cannot be fooled.

