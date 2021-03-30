J&K Congress chief G A Mir detained during protest against rising prices in Rajouri

Police on Tuesday detained Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and several other party leaders as they were protesting against the rising fuel prices and what they termed as “tax terrorism” in J&K’s Rajouri.

Quoting eye witnesses, news agency KNO reported that the protesting leaders including the former cabinet minister Raman Bhalla, party’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and district president Shabir Khan besides several other workers were scheduled to stage a protest rally from Children Park to Gujjar Mandi but were detained by police at Dak Bungalow gate which resulted in a minor confrontation between the protestors and the police.

Mir who along with other leaders was detained and shifted to local police lines, said: “We are on a protest against tax terrorism and rising fuel prices but the government is trying to crush our voices with the help of police.”