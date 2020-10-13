Kashmir, Latest News
HASEEB IBN HAMEED
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 6:38 PM

J&K Congress in-charge Rajni Patel terms abrogation of Article 370 unconstitutional, says J&K residents fear losing jobs and land now

"People fear that their land will be occupied by the outsiders"
Rajni Patil/ GK Photo
Rajni Patil/ GK Photo

Congress in-charge for J&K Affairs, Rajni Patil on Tuesday said the abrogation of Article 370 was illegal and that people in the union territory fear losing jobs and land to outsiders.

“The move (Article 370 abrogation) was totally unconstitutional and has been done in an undemocratic manner,” she said while speaking to the reporters during a press conference here.

Rajni said that the people in J&K have the apprehensions about losing their jobs and fear that their land will be occupied by the outsiders.

“For the last four days, I have been talking to the people in J&K who want the situation to be restored back as it used to be before August 5 last year,” she said.

The Congress leader said that youth in Kashmir was suffering due to non-availability of 4G Internet services. “I met the youth wing of Congress party and they have informed me about the youth here who are frustrated with the ban on 4G Internet,” she said adding, “During this time when everything has switched to the online, the youth in Kashmir are unable to study because of the ban on high speed Internet”.

Rajni said that the Congress party has always stood with the Kashmiri Pandit community. “We will continue to do so,” she said.

Rajni also spoke about the recent farm bills passed by the Center and said, “In 2014, the Narendra Modi led government made huge promises of doubling the money of farmers and providing them much relief. But it seems that all the promises have fallen flat on the ground.”

