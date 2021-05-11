J&K govt announces financial assistance to next of kin of COVID-19 victims

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced various mitigation measures in favour of the next of kin of COVID-19 victims.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle this afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of their family to COVID-19 will be provided a special pension for life.

Children, who have lost their parents to COVID-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government, the LG said.

The J&K Government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to #COVID19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 11, 2021

As for the daily workers, who had been renderer jobless by the pandemic, the government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months.

Installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, Laadli Beti etc and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately, LG Sinha said.

He said the priority of the government was to defeat the pandemic for now.

“I urge all of you to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic, ” he said.

The LG said the government has decided to “reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self employment”.