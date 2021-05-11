Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 2:54 PM

J&K govt announces financial assistance to next of kin of COVID-19 victims

To provide Rs 1,000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 2:54 PM
L G Manoj Sinha during a press conference in Srinagar. [File/ GK]
L G Manoj Sinha during a press conference in Srinagar. [File/ GK]

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced various mitigation measures in favour of the next of kin of COVID-19 victims.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle this afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of their family to COVID-19 will be provided a special pension for life.

Trending News
File: Mubashir Khan/GK

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K from tomorrow till Friday: MeT

Security forces leaving the encounter site in south Kashmir. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

GK File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Children, who have lost their parents to COVID-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government, the LG said.

As for the daily workers, who had been renderer jobless by the pandemic, the government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months.

Installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, Laadli Beti etc and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately, LG Sinha said.

He said the priority of the government was to defeat the pandemic for now.

Latest News
A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

'RT-PCR testing labs in Kashmir overwhelmed': Div Admin asks CMOs to rationalize COVID-19 sampling

Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [File/ ANI]

11 COVID-19 patients die as oxygen supply delayed at Tirupati hospital

A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 158.6mn

Smoke and fire is seen as the rockets fired by Israel into the Gaza resulted in killing of twenty people including nine children,10,May, 2021. [Twitter/ @HindHassan]

Nine children among 20 killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

“I urge all of you to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic, ” he said.

The LG said the government has decided to “reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self employment”.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News