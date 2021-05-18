Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 10:23 PM

J&K govt constitutes 10-member committee to tackle 'possible 3rd COVID-19 wave'

The committee has been asked to focus on preparedness in terms of health infra besides ramping up testing capacity.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 10:23 PM
Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]
Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

Amid a severe 2nd wave COVID-19 wave, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a 10-member committee for formulating an ‘Action Plan’s to tackle a “possible 3rd wave” of the pandemic. 

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department on Tuesday, the ten member committee will be chaired by Dr. M.S. Khuroo, Ex-Director, SKIMS Soura Srinagar.

Trending News
File photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

COVID-19 vaccination to continue 'on war-footing' in J&K from tomorrow: govt

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

71 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,967 cases in J&K in a day

KU holds condolence meet to mourn demise of Dr Mustahson Fazili

Image for representational purpose only. [GK / File]

Illegal timber, wood planer machine seized in J&K's Doda

It will be co-chaired by Dr Shakti Gupta, Executive Director and CEO AIIMS Jammu.

The other members of the panel comprise Dr. A.G. Ahangar, Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid, Principal, GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Medical Colleges, J&K and Managing Director JKMSCL, Mohammad Yasin Choudhary, Mission Director NHM, J&K, Dr. Saleem, Head of the Department PSM, GMC Srinagar, Dr Muzaffer Jan, Head of the Department Paediatrics, GMC, Srinagar, Dr Rahul Gupta, Head of the Department, Chest Diseases, GMC, Jammu and Dr. Khalid, Sr. Resident Administrator, Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS, Delhi.

The committee has been asked to devise an action plan for a “possible third wave of COVID-19 in the union territory of Jammu and  Kashmir with special focus on:

Latest News
In a video that was widely shared on the internet, people in good numbers were seen jostling outside the main entry of the office of DC Srinagar on Tuesday, 18 May 2021. [Screengrab]

'Marriages made in heavens not DC offices': Aijaz Asad urges people to get e-permission for weddings

File photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

COVID-19 vaccination to continue 'on war-footing' in J&K from tomorrow: govt

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

71 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,967 cases in J&K in a day

File Image of Late Gulzar Ahmad Bhat

KEG condoles demise of seasoned journalist Gulzar Ahmad Bhat

“preparedness in terms of creation of health infrastructure, enhancement in testing capacities,  treatment protocols, arrangement in drugs/logistics, machinery and equipments, oxygen supply, manpower, etc”, Ramping up COVID hospital beds and Critical Care Units especially for Pediatrics/Neo-natal age group, which is likely to be affected more”, “strengthening of Healthcare/COVID Care facilities in the rural areas of the Union Territory and ” devising additional COVID appropriate behavior and required SOPs and guidelines. 

Tagged in ,
Related News