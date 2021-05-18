J&K govt constitutes 10-member committee to tackle 'possible 3rd COVID-19 wave'

Amid a severe 2nd wave COVID-19 wave, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a 10-member committee for formulating an ‘Action Plan’s to tackle a “possible 3rd wave” of the pandemic.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department on Tuesday, the ten member committee will be chaired by Dr. M.S. Khuroo, Ex-Director, SKIMS Soura Srinagar.

It will be co-chaired by Dr Shakti Gupta, Executive Director and CEO AIIMS Jammu.

The other members of the panel comprise Dr. A.G. Ahangar, Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid, Principal, GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Medical Colleges, J&K and Managing Director JKMSCL, Mohammad Yasin Choudhary, Mission Director NHM, J&K, Dr. Saleem, Head of the Department PSM, GMC Srinagar, Dr Muzaffer Jan, Head of the Department Paediatrics, GMC, Srinagar, Dr Rahul Gupta, Head of the Department, Chest Diseases, GMC, Jammu and Dr. Khalid, Sr. Resident Administrator, Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS, Delhi.

The committee has been asked to devise an action plan for a “possible third wave of COVID-19 in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on:

“preparedness in terms of creation of health infrastructure, enhancement in testing capacities, treatment protocols, arrangement in drugs/logistics, machinery and equipments, oxygen supply, manpower, etc”, Ramping up COVID hospital beds and Critical Care Units especially for Pediatrics/Neo-natal age group, which is likely to be affected more”, “strengthening of Healthcare/COVID Care facilities in the rural areas of the Union Territory and ” devising additional COVID appropriate behavior and required SOPs and guidelines.