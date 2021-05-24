Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 12:40 PM

J&K govt declares 'Black Fungus' as epidemic disease

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first death due to black fungus on Friday after a 40-year-old COVID-19 recovered patient from Poonch died of Mucormycosis at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu.
Image for representational purpose only. [pix4free.org]
Image for representational purpose only. [pix4free.org]

Following directions by the Union government, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday officially declared Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’  as an epidemic disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act- 1897.

The H&ME Department of the J&K government took to Twitter this afternoon to make the announcement.

“Under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897(Act no.3 of 1897) the Government of J&K notifies Mucormycosis as an Epidemic, ” Health and Medical Education Department J&K wrote on its Twitter handle.

Pertinently, the government of India recently directed the states and union territories to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Jammu and Kashmir reported the first death due to black fungus on Friday with a 40-year-old COVID-19 recovered patient from Poonch succumbing to the fungus at GMC Jammu.

On Sunday, Head of CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah quoted HoD Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Government Dental College Srinagar saying that one case of Mucormycosis was successfully operated at the institution in November while another “strong suspect” case is admitted there. 

