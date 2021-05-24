J&K govt declares 'Black Fungus' as epidemic disease

Following directions by the Union government, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday officially declared Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’ as an epidemic disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act- 1897.

The H&ME Department of the J&K government took to Twitter this afternoon to make the announcement.

“Under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897(Act no.3 of 1897) the Government of J&K notifies Mucormycosis as an Epidemic, ” Health and Medical Education Department J&K wrote on its Twitter handle.

Pertinently, the government of India recently directed the states and union territories to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Jammu and Kashmir reported the first death due to black fungus on Friday with a 40-year-old COVID-19 recovered patient from Poonch succumbing to the fungus at GMC Jammu.

On Sunday, Head of CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah quoted HoD Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Government Dental College Srinagar saying that one case of Mucormycosis was successfully operated at the institution in November while another “strong suspect” case is admitted there.