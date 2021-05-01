J&K govt dismisses north Kashmir teacher under recently invoked Article 311

The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed from service a teacher in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district under Article 311 of the Indian constitution it invoked in April.

The teacher, Idrees Jan, Teacher, Government Middle School, Kralporahas become the first to be dismissed under the clause 2 of the article the government says has been invoked “in the interest of the security of the state.”

Quoting an order issued in this regard by Commissioner/Secretary of the Government General Administration Department, news agency GNS reported that Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha “after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available” that the activities of the said teacher “are such as to warrant his dismissal from service”.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Idrees Jan, Teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara,” states the order.

Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor dismisses Idrees Jan, Teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara from service, with immediate effect, the order added.