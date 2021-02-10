J&K govt forms district panels, sets deadline for clearing mining leases

The J&K government on Wednesday ordered the constitution of District Level Single Window Committee(s) in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating the execution of mining leases of e-auction for project proponents where clearance for the applications have not been received or are under process.

The ten-member committee in each district will be headed by the respective Deputy Commissioner and its members include Additional Deputy Commissioner (Convener), Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Divisional Forest Officer, Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, District Mineral Officer, District Officer Pollution Control Board, Assistant Director Fisheries and Wildlife Warden.

The respective committees have been tasked to issue necessary clearance on behalf of all concerned agencies within 30 days which may extend to 45 days in exceptional circumstances for reasons to be recorded in writing.

The terms of reference also include placing the matter before the concerned Divisional Commissioner in case of any delay for resolution, reads an order a copy as per news agency GNS.

As per the order, the concerned Additional Deputy Commissioner shall be the Nodal Officer for receiving Clearance/NOC applications at a single point.

The Committee shall be serviced by Directorate of Geology and Mining J&K, which shall clearly indicate the nature of clearance /information to be sought from each stakeholder department, the order reads.