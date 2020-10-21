Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 3:32 PM

J&K govt nominates admin secretaries, DCs as nodal officers for prompt disposal of public grievances

All the Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners have been nominated as Nodal Officers.
Representational Photo
Government of Jammu Kashmir Union Territory today nominated Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners as the nodal Officers for facilitating speedy disposal of representations/grievances received by Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.

The Nodal Officer will coordinate with the ‘Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell’ established in the General Administration Department for expeditious follow-up and better coordination with the Administrative Departments/Deputy Commissioners as required for disposal of the representations/grievances received by Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, read an official spokesman.

For better coordination between the ‘Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell’ and Administrative Departments / Deputy Commissioners, the need was felt that all the departments/organizations nominate Nodal Officers for the purpose.

Accordingly, all the Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners have been nominated as Nodal Officers for speedy disposal of the grievances/references pertaining to their respective Departments/Offices.

