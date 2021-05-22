Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 3:55 PM

J&K govt orders transfer of two officers

The officers have been transferred to the General Administration Department, as per the order.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 3:55 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered transfer of two officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department (GAD), according to the order.

Trending News
People purchase rice amid strict lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread in Srinagar on Sunday, 9 May 2021. [File: Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Amid lockdown, soaring prices of essentials burn a hole in pockets

Representational Photo

Army trooper hangs self to death at Airforce Station in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Woman attempts suicide in central Kashmir's Budgam, hospitalized

Shabir Hussain Keen, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department, as per news agency GNS.

Tagged in , ,
Related News