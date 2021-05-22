J&K govt orders transfer of two officers

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered transfer of two officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department (GAD), according to the order.

Shabir Hussain Keen, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department, as per news agency GNS.