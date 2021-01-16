J&K Govt orders transfers, new postings in administration

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered new postings and transfers in the civil administration.

An order issued here by the General Administration Department said that in the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect.

Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (UK:2011), Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Anshul Garg, IAS (K:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (OK:2015) Deputy Commissioner, Shopian is transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS (JK:2016), Additional Deputy Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, KAS, Commissioner, Baramulla, is transferred and

posted as Director, Tourism, Kashmir

Nisar Ahmad Wani, KAS, Director Tourism Kashmir holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKTDC, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, JKTDC.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, KAS, Director Handloom and Industries and Commerce, Kashmir is transferred and posted as Director Handicrafts, Kashmir.

Mussarat-ul-Islam, KAS, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan, KAS, Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Shamim Ahmad, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department,according to orders he shall hold The charge of Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Imam Din, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Ram Savak, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, order said that he shall hold the charge of Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional Secretary, Public Grievances.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.