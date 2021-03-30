Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 4:07 PM

J&K govt orders transfers, new postings in civil administration

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfers and new postings in the civil administration.

As per an order, the General Administration Department said that Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, Asif Hamid Khan, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal (Srinagar Bench).

Rohit Khajuria, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority. 

Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal, KAS has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) relieving Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to Youth Services and Sports Department of the additional charge of the post.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba, Rachna Sharma, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu.

Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Jammu.

Shafqat Iqbal, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.

O.P. Bhagat, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, against an available vacancy.  

Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, Nagendra Singh Jamwal, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra J&K on deputation basis.

Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, Tilak Raj Sharma, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba.

Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, Rakesh Magotra, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

