J&K govt sanctions 10 % experience/loyalty bonus in favour of contractual NHM staff

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday sanctioned 10 percent experience/loyalty bonus to the contractual staff hired under the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2020-21 financial year subject to three years’ service.

An official order while making the sanction, said that employees having already drawn the the three years’ benefit and completing five years of service in the 2020-21 financial year, will be entitled to deferential percentage of 5 percent of the perk accordingly.

As per Mission Director NHM J&K, Choudhary Mohammad Yaseen, the benefits will be drawn as arrears by the DDOs which will be part of the monthly remuneration meaning base salary as on March this year and the annual increment as per the service of the employee.