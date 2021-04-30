Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 11:38 PM

J&K govt sanctions 10 % experience/loyalty bonus in favour of contractual NHM staff

"The benefits will be drawn as arrears by the DDOs which will be part of the monthly remuneration."
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 11:38 PM
Image for representational purpose only. [File/GK]
Image for representational purpose only. [File/GK]

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday sanctioned 10 percent experience/loyalty bonus to the contractual staff hired under the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2020-21 financial year subject to three years’ service. 

An official order while making the sanction, said that employees having already drawn the the three years’ benefit and completing five years of service in the 2020-21 financial year,  will be entitled to deferential percentage of 5 percent of the perk accordingly. 

Trending News
GK File/Aman Farooq

Covid vaccination for 18-45 age group won't begin in J&K on May 1

An Ambulance stands halted near Amira Kadal area of Srinagar as authorities use barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people, April 30, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

COVID-19 lockdown extended to all J&K districts

Representational Photo

Army porter slips to death in north Kashmir's Kupwara

As per Mission Director NHM J&K, Choudhary Mohammad Yaseen, the benefits will be drawn as arrears by the DDOs which will be part of the monthly remuneration meaning base salary as on March this year and the annual increment as per the service of the employee. 

Tagged in ,
Related News