J&K govt says it's surplus by nearly 30k cubic metres daily oxygen requirement for COVID-19 patients

Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections with many patients required to be put on oxygen support, the Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said it is surplus by nearly 30,000 cubic metres of oxygen required for such patients.

A J&K government handout said this afternoon that the daily consumption of the life sustaining gas in the UT as on April 28 is 25,000 cubic metres.

Against this consumption, the present generation capacity of oxygen in the UT is 54,500 cubic metres comprising in-house hospital generation capacity of 24,500 cubic metres and industrial capacity of 30,000 cubic metres daily,as of Wednesday, the handout said.

The present generation capacity of oxygen in the UT of J&K is 54,500 cubic metres (Hospitals-24,500 cubic metres+Industrial-30,000 cubic metres)daily,as of 28.04.2021.

The UT of J&K has ample supply of oxygen.

The UT of J&K also has substantial number of filled #Oxygen cylinders— DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 28, 2021

“The factual position of #Oxygen supply in the UT of J&K is as follows:The present consumption of oxygen in the UT of J&K is approximately 25000Cubic metres daily,as of 28.4.2021,” it said.

“The present generation capacity of oxygen in the UT of J&K is 54,500 cubic metres (Hospitals-24,500 cubic metres+Industrial-30,000 cubic metres)daily,as of 28.04.2021.The UT of J&K has ample supply of oxygen.

The UT of J&K also has substantial number of filled #Oxygen cylinders, ” added the handout.